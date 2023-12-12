CT Lottery

CT Lottery comes out with new $50 scratch off – and you could win big

Would you spend $50 on a scratch off ticket for a chance to win $4 million?

scratch-off lottery tickets
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

If you want to win big, you might have to spend big, too.

The CT Lottery is coming out with a new $50 scratch off ticket and if you win the top prize, you could be $4 million richer.

They say the ticket has the best overall odds, with a 1 in 2.38 chance of winning some money.

With the new scratch off, CT Lottery joins 21 other state lotteries to offer instant games that top $50.

There are currently about 50 instant games available ranging between $1 and $30 each.

