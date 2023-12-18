CT Lottery

CT Lottery to offer UConn-themed ‘Husky Hoops' scratch ticket 

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

A $5 UConn-themed “Husky Hoops” scratch ticket is available in Connecticut starting Monday.

The CT Lottery said it partnered with the University of Connecticut and IMG College and Husky Hoops has more than $3.5 million in cash prizes, including the top prizes of $50,000. 

“Husky Hoops” is a limited-edition ticket with multiple UConn images. It will be available at more than 2,800 retailers throughout the state.

There will also be a chance to win tickets to attend select men’s and women’s basketball games through social media and radio promotions, according to the CT Lottery. 

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
