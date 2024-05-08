Man arrested for firing gunshot near kids at playground in Bridgeport: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a gunshot near a playground where children were playing in Bridgeport.

It happened on the 200 block of Granfield Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

The police department said they received a ShotSpotter alert of a gunshot fired in the area. Responding officers were told that a car driven by a man in all black clothing sped off. After firing his gun, he ran off towards Success Village, according to police.

Police said they saw several kids playing on the playground, as well as citizens outside enjoying the nice weather.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities found a man that matched the suspect description who was acting suspicious while removing his shirt and face mask to change his appearance.

The man, a 28-year-old Bridgeport resident, was taken into custody and faces several charges including illegal discharge of a firearm, breach of peace, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment and more.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond. Police said they found three guns with several rounds on his person. The weapons were all seized.