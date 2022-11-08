CT Lottery Urges Players to Hold Onto Powerball Tickets Amid Delay in Drawing

The Connecticut Lottery is urging players to hold onto their Powerball tickets amid a delay in the drawing.

According to the CT Lottery, the Multi-State Lottery Association has reported a delay in conducting Monday night's Powerball drawing. The reason is because a participating lottery needed additional time to complete drawing requirements.

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in part in a statement.

It's unclear which state's lottery had the delay.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available," the Multi-State Lottery Association added.

"Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay," CT Lottery said in part in a statement on Tuesday.

Players are urged to hold onto their tickets until the drawing can be completed. After that, players can verify their numbers.

The winning numbers and a video of the drawing is expected to be posted on the Powerball website and Youtube channel.

The Powerball jackpot is $1.9 billion and is the biggest in lottery history.