Skiff Street in Hamden to Be Closed for Hours

Police said a construction company hit a gas line.

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid Skiff Street in Hamden after a construction company hit a gas line. It happened around 8:30 a.m. and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Skiff Street is closed for around two miles, between Whitney and Dixwell avenues, in Hamden due to a damaged gas line, according to the mayor’s social media sites.

Southern Connecticut Gas Company has responded.

The mayor’s Facebook and Twitter posts say crews have evacuated locations on Skiff Street to keep people safe. Police did not immediately have information on evacuations.

Anyone who was planning to go through the area is urged to use an alternate route.

