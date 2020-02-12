Danbury Woman Who Disappeared Nearly Two and a Half Years Ago Found Dead

A Danbury woman who had been missing since October 2017 has been found dead.

Laelcira DeLima left home around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in a red 2016 Honda Accord and New York state police found her car, unoccupied, in the parking lot of the Putnam Diner and Restaurant in Patterson, New York, which is right over the Connecticut border, west of New Fairfield.

Danbury police said that DeLima's remains were found in a wooded area off of Route 22 in Putnam, New York on Feb. 1.

Police are investigating but said there is no indication of foul play.

"This is a tragic end to a two and one-half year investigation into her disappearance, originally reported to the Danbury Police. Ms. Delima’s identity was confirmed on February 10th by Putnam County officials, who subsequently notified the Danbury Police," Danbury police said in a Facebook post. "We refrained from making a statement until we were sure that next of kin had been notified. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Ms. Delima’s family and friends."