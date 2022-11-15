Danielson Man Killed in Crash in Killingly

A 22-year-old Danielson man has died after a crash in Killingly early Tuesday morning.
State police said Dylan Field was driving a Buick on Maple Street just after 1:30 a.m. when he lost control on a curve, hit a utility pole and suffered fatal injuries.
The police report says the weather was clear and the road was dry when the crash happened. Two utility poles and a fence near a house were damaged in the crash, according to police.
State police are investigating the crash and they ask anyone with information to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.