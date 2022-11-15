Killingly

Danielson Man Killed in Crash in Killingly

A 22-year-old Danielson man has died after a crash in Killingly early Tuesday morning.

State police said Dylan Field was driving a Buick on Maple Street just after 1:30 a.m. when he lost control on a curve, hit a utility pole and suffered fatal injuries.

The police report says the weather was clear and the road was dry when the crash happened. Two utility poles and a fence near a house were damaged in the crash, according to police.

State police are investigating the crash and they ask anyone with information to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

