Deadly Fire Caused by Extension Cord Plugged Into Space Heater

A Coventry house fire that left a woman dead and a man with serious burns has been ruled accidental, caused by the failure of an extension cord that was plugged into a space heater, fire officials said Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire at 821 Main St. late on December 30. They found a man, later identified as 79-year-old Basil Brackett, outside with serious burns. He was later taken to the Bridgeport Burn Unit for treatment.

Inside they found a second victim, 76-year-old Cecilia Brackett. Despite firefighters’ lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Fire Marshal Bud Meyers, the fire started when an extension cord plugged into a space heater in the living room failed. The fire has been ruled accidental.

“This is a heartbreaking incident that occurred to this family and our community. We commend the courageous efforts of the first responders, and our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss. The Town of Coventry and the Fire Marshal’s Office lends its support for the family, and all the first responders as they work through the pain they may carry from this tragedy,” the fire marshal’s office wrote in a media release.