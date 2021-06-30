Deadly Hit-and-Run Renews Call for Juvenile Justice Changes

After a teen suspect was accused in a deadly hit and run in New Britain, Police Chief Christopher Chute says the driver was a repeat offender and the latest example of an overall broken juvenile justice system in the state.

The chief says the suspect in the case has been arrested 13 times in the past several years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“When there is no consequences it just emboldens them. They literally laugh at us. They know nothing is going to be done and they are out there again and we are just re-arresting them,” said Chute.

Now state House Republicans are calling for immediate action on what they believe is a crisis.

They think a special legislative session is needed to put together solutions.

“It's not something that we could wait on, and we don't want another tragic death to occur before action is actually taken,” said Rep. Rosa Rebimbas, R – Naugatuck.

Previously introduced ideas by Republicans include: striking the limit of six hours that a juvenile can be held in detention without an order from the court, allowing police to pursue stolen cars in certain circumstances and having the Department of Children and Families investigate a repeat offender’s family situation in some cases.

Though when it comes to the parents, some aren’t necessarily looking to lay blame.

“We have to look at the big picture. We need to know what is going on in this child's life, whether home life or a different environment that's leading to these types of reckless actions,” said Rebimbas.

“We focus on addressing the root issue in order to have long term success for young people and for all people,” said Christina Quaranta, Connecticut Justice Alliance executive director.

The Connecticut Justice Alliance works on ending the criminalization of youth in the state.

“We really say that young people, families and communities really need to be invested in, and that punishment just isn't the answer and handcuffs are not going to solve or prevent somebody from committing a crime if they're going to do that anyway. They need to have their needs met,” said Quaranta.

We reached out to House Democrats for comment.

But the speaker has not yet responded to the call for a special session.