Newtown

Deaths of 2 inmates at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown under investigation

By Cailyn Blonstein

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Two inmates died at a prison in Newtown last weekend and their deaths are under investigation.

Troopers responded to Garner Correctional Institution on Friday, July 19, around 2:45 p.m. and on Sunday, July 21, around 10:15 a.m. for reports of unresponsive inmates.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Life-saving efforts were performed on both inmates. Both inmates were later pronounced dead.

State police did not release any details about their causes of death.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Newtown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us