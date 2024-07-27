Deaths of 2 inmates at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown under investigation

Two inmates died at a prison in Newtown last weekend and their deaths are under investigation.

Troopers responded to Garner Correctional Institution on Friday, July 19, around 2:45 p.m. and on Sunday, July 21, around 10:15 a.m. for reports of unresponsive inmates.

Life-saving efforts were performed on both inmates. Both inmates were later pronounced dead.

State police did not release any details about their causes of death.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is active and ongoing.