DEEP, Tourism and Travel Leaders to Hold Press Conference About Holiday Weekend

State tourism and travel leaders are providing an update on state parks, beaches and highways ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

The American Automobile Association is projecting New Englanders will take almost 38 million road trips this summer. According to AAA data and projects, road trips from July 1 to Sept. 30 will make up 97% of all summer travel for New Englanders.

“This summer we will see the return of the Great American Road Trip, with most New Englanders expected to actually take multiple road trips between now and the end of September,” says Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “Instead of just one major summer getaway planned and booked long in advance, travelers will be taking more trips that are planned 7 days to just 48 hours before departure.”

Road trips are projected to be down only about 2% year over year "because folks still have a strong desire to get away but, because of Covid-19 concerns and restrictions, they are opting not to fly, cruise or take other modes of transportation at this time," AAA said in a press release. Meanwhile air travel during the same period is down almost 75%, while rail, cruise and other modes of travel are down nearly 84%.