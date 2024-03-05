Watertown

Dog dies in nighttime fire at Watertown home

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A dog has died in a structure fire at a Watertown home Monday night, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out in the area of Guernseytown and Killorian roads at 6:30 p.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The fire marshal said one dog died in the fire.

Several other pets in the home were treated, but their condition is unknown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A person was inside the residence at the time of the fire, but was not injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us