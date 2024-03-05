Dog dies in nighttime fire at Watertown home

A dog has died in a structure fire at a Watertown home Monday night, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out in the area of Guernseytown and Killorian roads at 6:30 p.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The fire marshal said one dog died in the fire.

Several other pets in the home were treated, but their condition is unknown.

A person was inside the residence at the time of the fire, but was not injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.