Dog Killed, Two Injured During New Haven Drive-By Shooting

A dog was killed and two others were injured during a drive-by shooting in New Haven on Sunday.

The shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the area of Orchard Street and George Street, officials said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire. Arriving officers saw two teenage brothers with gunshot wounds. One boy was shot in the leg and arm and the other had gunshot wounds to the hand, arm and face, according to officials.

It is believed the brothers were walking their dog on Orchard Street when someone in a black car fired multiple gunshots at them, police said.

The teenage brothers were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A family member took the dog to an animal hospital where it later died.

Officials are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.