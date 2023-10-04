Dog rescued from fire at multi-family home in Glastonbury

A dog was rescued from a fire at a multi-family home in Glastonbury on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to Naubuc Avenue around 8:40 p.m. after getting a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire in the back of the home. It was knocked down in 11 minutes.

According to fire officials, a dog that was inside of the multi-family duplex was rescued and brought to a local vet. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. It's unclear how many people are displaced.