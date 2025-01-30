Domestic violence resource seeks funding to keep ‘critical' hub running

A resource domestic violence advocates view as critical here in Connecticut is searching for more stable funding.

CT Safe Connect, a resource for domestic violence survivors and their family and friends, has requested financial help from the state.

Safe Connect is operated by the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV).

The resource was opened in 2019, but was running on what they learned would become unstable funding.

We got a glance inside CT Safe Connect, the one stop resource hub for help, support and information related to domestic violence.

“As we know with domestic violence, it really doesn’t discriminate with who it is going to effect,” Director of CT Safe Connect Rosario Terron said.

Terron estimates they field between 150 and 250 calls a day. The service is averaging nearly 25,000 contacts a year with over 12,000 victims since it started.

All connecting survivors and their families with resources, information or partner organizations.

The issue, according to the CT CADV, is the funding isn’t secure. At CT Safe Connect’s inception, it was accessing funding in part through the Victims of Crime Act - a federal funding source generated largely through restitution of crime.

But funding cuts to the Victims of Crime Act have required CT CADV to trim costs and now, search for a new funding source.

“Take it off this unstable form of funding at the federal level that continues to become very volatile,” CEO Meghan Scanlon said.

The coalition is seeking $1 million allocated in the state budget to keep the service running. Scanlon sees the state as a more stable source. The alternate to a new funding spot is the potential loss of the resource.

“It would be devastating for not just people that are in immediate crisis that’s absolutely critical, but people that have loved ones, family and friends that do call in for basic information and resources,” Scanlon said.

She said secured local funding will allow them to continue to fulfil their mission and ensure people don’t fall through the cracks.

The burden without Safe Connect would increase on the member organizations they assist, stressing the system.

“To think about each one of our member organizations having to manage that without a central way to do that is really overwhelming and devastating,” Scanlon said.

She said the funding is about survivors and their families, ensuring resources are always available.

“We want to keep those services going, we want to keep them safe and we want to give them options,” Scanlon said.

The coalition is hopeful the funding will be carved out in budget proposals including the governor's and the Appropriations Committee.