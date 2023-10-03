DOT begins installation of expanded wrong-way driving alert technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said they’ve identified over 200 high-risk on ramps, be it from darkness or even being close to a bar, that will be the focus of expanded cautionary wrong-way alert and technology.

“I always try and anticipate, but also think how would I want somebody to drive around me knowing that I have my kids in my car,” April Dews, of Bristol, said.

This past June, the state legislature voted unanimously to further combat wrong-way driving in the state.

“At the beginning of the legislative session, we lost one of our dear colleagues to a wrong-way crash,” Sen. Christine Cohen (D-Guilford) said. “It only further excited us to make sure we did something to address this.”

This week, CT DOT began installing the new technology.

“I’ve actually seen new signage and it’s big and it’s pronounced, so it’s something you can’t miss,” Julia Smith, of Bristol, said.

The state-funded $40 million initiative builds off a pilot program that began in 2022, where DOT installed wrong-way signs and caution lights at numerous on-ramps.

“Instead of the red lights being on top of the sign, the whole outside of the sign will have the red lights. The wrong-way sign itself will be illuminated, the wrong way letters, and there will be a detection to notify state police,” DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

“When someone enters the ramp there’s a first detection zone which activates the sign, and then a second detection zone if they keep going up the highway that will notify state police," he continued.

The DOT said 2022 was Connecticut’s deadliest year as a result of wrong-way driving. The 23 fatalities more than tripled that of 2021.

“There’s been a lot of accidents lately, so anything that can be done to help is good,” Tom Mulhearn, of Southington, said.

So far in 2023, DOT reports six deaths as a result of wrong-way driving. Morgan said that based on state data, there’s one reason that stands above the rest.

“Virtually every wrong-way driver is found to be impaired by alcohol, so we’ll do our part, police will do their part, but we need the public to do their part and that’s to drive sober each and every time,” Morgan said.

He added that down the road, DOT is planning to install rumble strips towards the beginning of wrong-way on-ramps in order to further alert drivers.