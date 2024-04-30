west haven

Pedestrian has serious injuries after hit-and-run in West Haven

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has serious injuries after they were struck by a car that fled the scene in West Haven on Tuesday night.

Police responded to Boston Post Road in the area of Gilbert Street for a pedestrian crash.

Authorities said serious injuries were reported, and the driver fled the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

west haven
