DOT vehicle struck on Route 8, minor injuries reported: police

By Bryan Mercer

NBCConnecticut.com

On Wednesday, Connecticut's Dept. of Transportation says one of its vehicles was hit by another vehicle along Route 8.

State police say minor injuries were reported following the crash in Litchfield just after 2:00 p.m.

A DOT official tells NBC Connecticut that it was their 'crash truck' that was struck. A crash truck is a safety vehicle designed to keep items, people and passing drivers safe in work zones along roadways.

According to state police, all lanes of Route 8 were closed while the scene was active, with drivers using the outside shoulder to pass through.

CTDOT says more than 70 instances of crashes into the department's property, staff and vehicles have already occurred in 2024.

