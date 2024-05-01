Nearly a dozen people arrested for illegal marijuana sales in Middletown

Eleven people have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the sale of illegal marijuana products, posing as vendors inside of a building in Middletown.

The police department said they served a search and seizure warrant at 52 North Main St. on April 19. It was the result of a lengthy investigation.

Authorities learned that multiple vendors would set up inside of the building and illegally sell marijuana products.

During the search, the following was seized: a large amount of U.S. currency that is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, 60 pounds of marijuana, over 1,800 cannabis/THC products, ecstasy and psilocybin mushrooms.

The street value of the narcotics and marijuana amounted to over $200,000, police said. Three weapons were also seized.

A total of 11 people from across the state were arrested and charged with possession of over one kilogram of cannabis and illegal sale of cannabis. One of those arrested was also charged with unlawful storage of a gun.

Everyone arrested was released on bond and will appear in court on May 3.

More arrests are expected. The investigation remains ongoing.