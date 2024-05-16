Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas to compete in Hartford on Saturday

This weekend Hartford will welcome three big names in women’s gymnastics.

The world’s most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, 2012 Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas, and reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee will all compete on Saturday at the Core Hydration Classic.

“This weekend in Hartford is really and truly the start of kind of like the Olympic season,” said USA Gymnastics Spokesperson Jill Geer. “We have about 50 athletes competing at the XL Center and it is the last opportunity to qualify for our national championships.”

For the first time ever a gymnastics competition will feature three Olympic all-around gold medalists.

“Fans are going to see something that’s never happened before,” said Geer. “We’ve got about more than 80 Olympic World Championships and Pan Am medals competition on that floor. You’re gonna see the past, present and future of the sport of gymnastics.”

The historic event is not sold out, but is expecting big crowds.

“We’re expecting a full house for the event on Saturday,” said XL Center Director of Marketing Megan Boyle. “Ticket sales have been great.”

Ticket holders can also head across the street to Pratt Street, which is being temporarily nicknamed to “Tumble Street” to take advantage of discounts from select stores. There will also be a DJ, yard games and other activities for people looking for some weekend fun.

The competition will serve as the final qualifying event for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which will help select the national team members that will go on to compete at the Olympic Trials.

“The pathway to getting on this team is so tough and it is not guaranteed for anybody,” said Geer. “The competition could not be more intense.”

Other athletes to look out for this weekend include Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, 2020 Olympian Jordan Chiles, 2023 U.S. uneven bar champion Shilese Jones, and 2024 NCAA uneven bars champion Leanne Wong.