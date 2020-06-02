Drive-Thru Middle School Graduations to Be Held Thursday in Norwalk

Nathan Hale Middle School and West Rocks Middle School in Norwalk will be holding drive-through graduation or “moving up” ceremonies on Thursday.

Nathan Hale Middle School’s ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and West Rocks Middle School’s ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schools have been forced to be creative about how to celebrate graduations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police are warning that this will cause an increase of vehicles in the vicinity of both schools, Strawberry Hill and West Rocks Road, which will cause traffic delays.

Police will be on hand to assist with traffic and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.