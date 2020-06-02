Norwalk

Drive-Thru Middle School Graduations to Be Held Thursday in Norwalk

graduation-degree-office-character-vectors_z1r5RAPu_L
StoryBlocks

Nathan Hale Middle School and West Rocks Middle School in Norwalk will be holding drive-through graduation or “moving up” ceremonies on Thursday.

Nathan Hale Middle School’s ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and West Rocks Middle School’s ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schools have been forced to be creative about how to celebrate graduations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

George Floyd 3 hours ago

Unity Ride, Protests Planned in CT to Call for Justice After Death of George Floyd

thompson 2 hours ago

I-395 North in Thompson to Be Closed for Most of Day

Police are warning that this will cause an increase of vehicles in the vicinity of both schools, Strawberry Hill and West Rocks Road, which will cause traffic delays.

Police will be on hand to assist with traffic and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us