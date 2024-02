A person has serious injuries after a single-car crash in Newtown Friday morning.

A vehicle collided with a pole on Swamp Road, trapping the driver, crews said.

Using various tools, crews were able to free the trapped driver within 30 minutes, according to officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.