Driver injured after car goes into Connecticut River in Cromwell

A person is injured after their car went into the Connecticut River in Cromwell Wednesday evening.

The police department said they were called to River Road just before 5 p.m.

Responding officers said a car went into the river, and the driver was found walking on the road.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The Middletown Fire Department Dive Team helped retrieve the vehicle from the water.

The investigation is ongoing.