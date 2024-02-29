East Windsor Parks and Recreation bury 2024 Leap Year time capsule

“The last time we had a leap day, it was Feb. 29, 2020,” East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza said.

Four years may not seem like a long time, but one leap year to the next, it’s impossible to predict what may change.

That’s why this Feb. 29, East Windsor Parks and Rec decided to create their own 2024 Leap Year time capsule as a simple way for the community to come together, and look back on shared experiences.

“If you look back on the trials that the whole world had to go through while we were navigating the pandemic. We learned more so than people realize in our community service department,” Bowsza said.

Items inside the capsule varied from community pictures, to COVID-19 tests, to even a pickle ball.

“We try to engage our community every single day, 366 days a year this year and really trying to make sure we drive that fact home,” said Melissa Maltese, East Windsor Recreation and Community Services director.

One of the other ways they’re using Leap Day to engage the community is through a town-wide scavenger hunt, hiding small frogs at various parks throughout town.

“We’ve done scavenger hunts all through COVID and they were so well responded to by the residents that they’ve been asking for more,” Maltese said. “We really strive ourselves on making East Windsor a great place to live, work and play and making those community connections and making East Windsor a welcoming community.”

Maltese said the frogs will be hidden through the first week of March, and those that find one are encouraged to take a picture and tag East Windsor Parks and Recreation on social media.