Election Worker at New Haven City-Town Clerk's Office Tests Positive for COVID-19

An election worker in the City-Town Clerk's Office in New Haven has tested positive for COVID-19 and twelve people who came into contact with the employee are now quarantining.

Officials said the employee who tested positive showed initial symptoms of COVID-19 last Thursday and had not returned to work since then. He or she received positive COVID-19 test results yesterday, they added.

A dozen people who came into contact with the person who tested positive are now quarantining for fourteen days, according to city officials.

“As a result of the positive case in the City-Town Clerk’s Office, we have quarantined twelve individuals who came into contact with the employee. They will quarantine for fourteen days and should any employee develop any symptoms, they should consult with their medical provider for testing," New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond said in part.

The Offices of the City-Town Clerk and City Hall were cleaned and disinfected on Thursday, authorities added.

The New Haven City-Town Clerk has reached out to the Office of the Secretary of State Denise Merrill to get additional support to make sure that all election operations will be completed on time today, city officials said.

"The majority of the work to be completed in the City-Town Clerk’s Office is data entry into the Secretary of State election reporting system," according to city officials.

