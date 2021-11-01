Enfield Man Pulls Gun During Argument With Trick-or-Treating Parents: PD

A man was arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at parents confronting him after nearly running over their children with his car while they were trick-or-treating in Enfield, police said.

Officials said they responded to the area of 372 George Washington Rd. at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Parents in the area confronted a man driving a silver Saturn while on Silver Lane after he allegedly almost hit their children with his car as they were trick-or-treating in the neighborhood, according to authorities.

The man, 20-year-old Robert Corey, is accused of getting into a physical altercation with one of the parents. He then took out a gun, causing the parents and children to run from the scene, officials said.

Authorities said Corey then "racked a round" and held it over his head.

Responding officers found Corey and recovered a loaded pistol. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine, police said.

Corey was arrested and faces charges including criminally negligent storage of a firearm, storage of a firearm in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics and more. He was held on a $50,000 bond.