Fairfield police arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with knife

Police said he also threatened to stab her dog.

Fairfield police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, holding a knife near her throat and threatening to stab her dog.

Police said a child called dispatchers on Thursday and said the man had broken into their home, he had a knife and her mother had locked herself in a closet.

The suspect was gone when police arrived and the mother told officers that the man had broken into her home, became agitated while asking her about her new relationship, picked up a knife from the kitchen, threatened to stab the dog, then put the knife near the woman’s throat while placing a hand over her mouth, police said.

Police located the man and took him into custody.

He has been charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, threatening in the second degree and disorderly conduct.

He was held on $500,000 bond.

