Fairfield woman helped decorate the White House for the holidays

The White House is decorated for the holidays and a Fairfield woman volunteered and helped to make it look beautiful and festive.

Charlotte Smith, of Fairfield, is one of more than 300 volunteers from across the country who worked a full week to help decorate dozens of Christmas trees, hallways and rooms.

“What I noticed last year and what I really paid attention to this year was how handmade and essentially DIY all of this is, so you come in today and everything looks beautiful and polished and it’s sort of hard to believe that five days ago there were people sitting around tables with glue guns and scissors and paintbrushes making all of this look the way it does,” Smith said.

Smith was emotional when she talked about what she called a “bucket list” experience and the friends she has made along the journey.

“At the end of the week, you’re always a little tired and there’s emotions to begin with, but it’s hard not to be moved, come on,” Smith said.

The year’s holiday theme is “Magic, Wonder & Joy.”

“The 2023 White House Holiday Display is designed to capture the pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of childhood, and encourage visitors to reflect on this time of year with hearts open to the “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of the season,” according to the description on the White House website.

