Fanatics Sportsbook opens at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport

A new Fanatics Sportsbook location has officially opened its doors in Bridgeport.

The Total Mortgage Arena said the new sportsbook location opened on Monday.

The Connecticut Lottery said the location features two HD video walls, tons of big screens and a menu full of game-day classics.

You must be 21 and over to wager.

Help is available to anyone who struggles with problem gambling. For more information on available resources, you can click here or call 888-789-7777.