sports

Fanatics Sportsbook opens at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

CT Lottery

A new Fanatics Sportsbook location has officially opened its doors in Bridgeport.

The Total Mortgage Arena said the new sportsbook location opened on Monday.

The Connecticut Lottery said the location features two HD video walls, tons of big screens and a menu full of game-day classics.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You must be 21 and over to wager.

Help is available to anyone who struggles with problem gambling. For more information on available resources, you can click here or call 888-789-7777.

This article tagged under:

sportsBridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us