Farmington Day Care Forced to Shut Down Over COVID-19

A Farmington day care center will close its doors for 10 days after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

Educational Playcare in Farmington sent a notice to families Wednesday night stating that they will shut down for 10 days, starting on December 23 and running through January 3, after learning of the positive tests.

"To mitigate the continued spread of the virus, and out of concern related to the uptick of positive cases in our community, the decision has been made in partnership with the Farmington Valley Health District to close the center for 10 days," the notice read.

Children and staff will have to provide proof of a negative test to return. Children cannot attend one of the other centers during the closure, to prevent any cross-exposure, according to the notice.

During the closure the center will be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

It was not immediately clear how many families are affected by the closure.

