Father Accused of Making Threat Toward Ledyard High School Staff

A father from Mystic is accused of making a verbal threat to kill one of the assistant principals at Ledyard High School and has been charged with breach of peace.

Officers responded to the high school on Wednesday to investigate a report of that a student’s parent had been in the lobby of the school and make a threat toward a staff member at the school, according to Ledyard police.

Police investigated and said they determined that the man told a school administrator that he was going to kill one of the school’s assistant principals and when he was told that what he said was a threat, he responded by saying it wasn’t a threat but a promise, according to police.

The father was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace, then released on a $2,500 bond. He is due in court on March 3.

