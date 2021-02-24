Fire at East Hartford Apartment Building Under Investigation

A fire at an East Hartford apartment building is under investigation on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a large apartment building on Burnside Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of an odor in the building.

When crews arrived, they said they found a fire in an apartment on the third floor at the back of the building.

The person who was living in that apartment and all of the residents of the building were able to evacuate safely when the fire alarm went off, authorities said. No injuries have been reported.

There is smoke and fire damage limited to the one apartment. Fire officials said there is significant fire damage in a bedroom and it is uninhabitable at this point.

Most people are being allowed back into their apartments and more will be allowed back in as the morning goes on, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.