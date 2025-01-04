Newtown

Fire damages multiple floors of Newtown home

Botsford Fire Rescue

A fire damaged multiple floors of a home in Newtown on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the home around 9:30 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The first crews that arrived at the home confirmed a working fire and said everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

According to fire officials, there was heavy fire coming from the second floor and flames were going through the roof.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, however, fire officials said the second floor sustained significant fire damage. The first floor was also damaged by smoke and water.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Newtown
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us