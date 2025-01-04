Fire damages multiple floors of Newtown home

A fire damaged multiple floors of a home in Newtown on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the home around 9:30 p.m.

The first crews that arrived at the home confirmed a working fire and said everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

According to fire officials, there was heavy fire coming from the second floor and flames were going through the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, however, fire officials said the second floor sustained significant fire damage. The first floor was also damaged by smoke and water.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.