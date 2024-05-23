Brookfield

Six people, including two children, taken to hospital after fire at home daycare in Brookfield

Part of a fire engine
Two children, two firefighters and two other adults were taken to the hospital after a fire at a home daycare in Brookfield on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Junction Road at 8:45 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from attic.

The six people were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly, but storms came through while they were working on extinguishing it, so that posed a challenge, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

