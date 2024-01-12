Fired CT police officer accused of stealing from Bear's Smokehouse in Windsor

A former Hartford police officer has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from his employer, Bear's Smokehouse, in Windsor.

Authorities said Tishay Johnson Sr. was fired from the Hartford Police Department in 2015. After his termination, he went to Bear's Smokehouse for a job.

Johnson's son and daughter were also hired after their father, according to court documents. The restaurant hired him as a general manager and gave him access to time sheets.

Court documents reveal that Johnson allegedly modified his son and daughter's timecards to inflate their hours. This was done between 2020 and 2022, and nearly $50,000 was allegedly stolen.

Authorities said after the payroll checks were deposited into his kids' accounts, Johnson would transfer some of the money into his own bank account.

He was arrested on Jan. 3 and he faces first-degree larceny charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.