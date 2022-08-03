Firefighter Fell From Second Floor to First While Battling Fire in Bridgeport

A firefighter fell from the second floor to the first while fighting a fire in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

Officials responded to 752 Park St. around 10:10 p.m. after 911 calls reporting a fire and a second alarm was struck for additional crews to extinguish the fire.

A firefighter who was inside the structure fell through from the second floor to the first, and called a mayday, officials said.

The Rapid Intervention Team removed him and he was transported to the hospital.

The firefighter was injured, but no information was available on the extent of his injuries.

The fire marshal’s division is investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross will be assisting the families.