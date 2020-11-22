Firefighter Injured Battling Garage Fire in Stamford

A firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Stamford on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Diaz Street around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a large garage on fire near several homes.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large, three-bay garage well-involved in fire. The fire was coming through the roof of the building and was close to several nearby homes, firefighters said.

Stamford firefighters quickly contained a fire involving a large 3 bay garage on Diaz Street this morning. 1 firefighter sustained a minor injury. All occupants of adjacent home safely evacuated by firefighters. pic.twitter.com/Xc6nEYk9L6 — Stamford Fire (@SFDPIO) November 22, 2020

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and safely evacuated the occupants of all of the affected homes, according to officials.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury while fighting the fire, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal's Office.