Firefighter Injured During 3-Alarm Fire in New Haven

A firefighter was injured after a 3-alarm fire in New Haven early Sunday morning, according to city officials.

The blaze happened on Norton Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. Officials said a second alarm was quickly transmitted because there was heavy fire at the back of the building.

Authorities said the building is a very large single family 3-story structure. Crews called a third alarm to provide additional manpower, they said.

One firefighter has injuries and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation.

There was no extension to other buildings, officials said. The fire was under control in just over an hour.

Two people were displaced. It is unknown what started the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

