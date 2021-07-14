Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire in East Granby

Firefighters are on scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Granby Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the home on Randall Avenue at 4:30 a.m. after reports of a fire.

"It appears the fire started in the ceiling above the bathroom and was confined to the bathroom ceiling and attic," said Fire Chief Kerry Flaherty.

Two people were in the home at the time, but they were able to get out safely, according to fire officials.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable, said Flaherty.

Fire crews believe it was an electrical malfunction with something in the bathroom that sparked the fire.

Mutual aid was called in to assist from surrounding towns.

