east granby

Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire in East Granby

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are on scene of a 2-alarm house fire in Granby Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the home on Randall Avenue at 4:30 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It appears the fire started in the ceiling above the bathroom and was confined to the bathroom ceiling and attic," said Fire Chief Kerry Flaherty.

Local

Trumbull 20 mins ago

Serious Crash Prompts Road Closures in Trumbull

Manchester 8 hours ago

Manchester Meeting Discusses Concerning Rise in Crime

Two people were in the home at the time, but they were able to get out safely, according to fire officials.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable, said Flaherty.

Fire crews believe it was an electrical malfunction with something in the bathroom that sparked the fire.

Mutual aid was called in to assist from surrounding towns.

Check back in with NBC Connecticut for updates.

This article tagged under:

east granby
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us