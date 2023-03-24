Scituate

Firefighters Battle Huge Flames in Scituate

A huge fire broke out Friday night on Glades Road in Scituate, Massachusetts, spreading to multiple buildings

By Mike Pescaro

Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston

Crews are fighting a massive fire Friday night near the coast in Scituate, Massachusetts.

Fire officials in nearby Hanover said the fire broke out on Glades Road. That town was among the several to send firefighters — crews from Hingham, Kingston and Hanson also responded.

The Scituate Fire Department told NBC10 Boston shortly after 9:30 p.m. that no injuries had been reported.

Multiple buildings, including beach homes, were burning when NBC10 Boston's cameras arrived at the scene around 9 p.m.

At least one structure appeared to be completely destroyed, with only the frame and stairs standing.

PHOTOS: Fire Rages in Scituate

More to come.

