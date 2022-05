Firefighters are battling a blaze at an auto dealership in Enfield.

The fire is at Artioli Dodge Ram at 525 Enfield Street.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Multiple fire departments are at the scene of the fire.

The Shaker Pines Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area. The section of Enfield Street (Route 5) near the dealership is closed.