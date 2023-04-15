Fire Damages Home in New Haven

A fire damaged a home in New Haven on Saturday and the cause is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the home on Hemlock Road shortly before 12 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the first floor and called in more crews.

Crews were able to get the flames under control quickly.

According to fire officials, the occupants of the home were able to safely escape and the Red Cross is currently assisting them.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.