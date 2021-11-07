Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Fairfield Church

Firefighters were able to prevent the loss of a multi-million-dollar church in Fairfield after it caught fire early Sunday morning.

The Fairfield Fire Department responded to the Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Stratfield Road at approximately 1:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a passerby.

Responding crews arrived within six minutes and reported fire and smoke coming from the roof of the church.

Fairfield Fire Department

Crews were able to quickly contain the blaze with a total of 31 responding firefighters. The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, the fire department said.

The blaze was contained to the south transept of the main church nave, according to crews. Bridgeport crews were called to the scene to assist.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire marshal's office is investigating.