Fire crews are working to put out a blaze at a transfer station in Norwich.

Officials are responding to Rogers Road in the Yantic section of town.

Several fire departments are responding to the scene.

Firefighters said a water transfer shuttle has been established due to a lack of water in the area.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.