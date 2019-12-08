first alert

FIRST ALERT: Slippery Morning Commute Expected

By Josh Cingranelli and Ryan Hanrahan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Snow developed overnight and will continue during this morning's commute, prompting some schools to delay or close. You can get the full list of delays and closings here.

Towns in the northwest hills experienced the snow first.

For the Hartford and New Haven area, snow developed in the overnight and early hours of Wednesday morning.

It took a bit longer for snow to develop in eastern Connecticut where the first flakes began falling around 2 a.m.

The heaviest snow is expected between now and 7 a.m. It will rapidly decrease after 7 a.m.

So how much snow are we talking about? Most of the state will see 1 to 2 inches of snow with a few areas experiencing up to 3 inches.

Snow will end first in western CT and last in eastern CT. We expect the snow to come to an end statewide by 9 a.m. School delays and cancellations are possible.

