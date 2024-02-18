First Lady Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Connecticut this week

By Cailyn Blonstein

First Lady Jill Biden listens during a roundtable discussion on women's health Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Atlanta.
AP Photo/John Bazemore

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Connecticut and Massachusetts this week.

Her visit will begin at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

The White House said she is expected to speak at a political finance event for the Biden Victory Fund in Guilford in the evening.

After the event, she will continue her trip and will arrive at Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts.

The First Lady will speak at an event in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. The event is part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research.

