Five Beluga Whales Arrive at Mystic Aquarium After Flight From Canada

Five beluga whales arrived at Mystic Aquarium May 17 after traveling from Marineland in Ontario, Canada. The total transport times took over 22 hours, according to the aquarium, where they are now based in a 750,000 gallon habitat meant to simulate their natural Artic environment. The photos in this gallery were provided by Mystic Aquarium.
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
A beluga whale rolled to its new habitat in a transport cart after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whale was among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
A beluga whale is lowered onto a transport cart after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whale was among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
A beluga whale is lifted from a transport truck after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whale was among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
A beluga whale is lowered into a transport cart after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whale was among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
A beluga whale is lowered into a receiving pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whale was among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
A beluga whale is lifted from a transport truck after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whale was among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Five beluga whales swim together in an acclimation pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whales were imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Three beluga whales swim together in an acclimation pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whales were among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
A beluga whale is moved into a receiving pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The whale was among five imported to Mystic Aquarium from Canada for research on the endangered mammals. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium)
Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium
