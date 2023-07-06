Norwich

Five people injured in overturned vehicle crash in Norwich

By Katie Langley

Taftville Fire Co. #2

Norwich police are investigating the cause of a multi-vehicle accident that left five people injured.

Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash in the Taftville section of Norwich Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials reported that a motorist struck another vehicle containing four people.

The motorist's vehicle then rolled over and traveled about 150 feet, hitting two unoccupied parked cars.

The driver became trapped under the flipped vehicle and was extracted by emergency personnel and provided with medical aid. The driver of the overturned car has life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The other four people involved in the crash are being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

