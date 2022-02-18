Middletown

Five Sent to Hospitals After Two-Car Crash in Middletown: Police

Police are investigating a two-car crash in Middletown Thursday night that sent five people to hospitals.

Officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of South Main Street and Brush Hill Road at 9:18 p.m.

According to police, a 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling east on Brush Hill Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

The Nissan then struck the front passenger of a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on South Main Street, police said.

Two people were transported to Hartford Hospital and three were transported to Middlesex Hospital, and have now all either been released or remain in stable condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Officer Peter Bostsacos at (860) 638-4061.

