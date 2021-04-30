Food & Wine Ranks CT 2nd Best Pizza State

Connecticut is getting recognition for being a great state for pizza.

Food & Wine magazine has ranked Connecticut the second-best state for pizza, right between New Jersey, which is ranked first, and before New York, which is ranked third.

Of course, New Haven gets special mention.

The magazine says New Haven has been “one of America's most important pizza cities for as long as there has been pizza in America.”

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Sally's Apizza, Zuppardi's Apizza in West Haven, Roseland Apizza in Derby, Colony Grill in Stamford, and Nana's Bakery & Pizza in Mystic all get a special mention.

Connecticut also ranked ahead of Illinois, home of the famous Chicago deep dish pizza.

What's your favorite place for pizza in Connecticut.